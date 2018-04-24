Birthday cake, Christmas cake, wedding cake… It’s time to add the “sorry I Tased you” cake to the list of classic bakes.

Cop gives firefighter ‘sorry I Tased you’ cake to apologise for stun gun gaffe

And if you don’t think the need would ever arise to send one, tell that to Ohio firefighter Rickey Wagoner.

Posted by Hamilton Township Police Department on Saturday, April 21, 2018 Wagoner was accidentally Tased by local police officer Darcy Workman as the pair attempted to deal with an incident at a hospital, according to Hamilton Township Police Department (HTPD). The firefighter was “shocked” but not seriously hurt.

And it seemed there were no hard feelings as Officer Workman dropped off her baked apology at the weekend, complete with an iced frowning face. The police department wrote in a Facebook post: “Today Ofc Workman apologised to FF Wagoner for her actions!

“All of us at HTPD appreciate the incredible relationship we have with our FD (fire department)/EMS (emergency medical services)!” It follows a similar incident back in 2014 when a police officer from Massachusetts sent a cake with the same message to a colleague after accidentally Tasing her during a domestic callout.

Press Association