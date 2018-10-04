News And Finally

Thursday 4 October 2018

Conor McGregor’s son stole the show at his dad’s pre-fight open workout

Little Conor Jr’s performance was incredibly cute, but it’s his confidence which has drawn comparisons.

Adorable and confident, little Conor Jr’s performance stole the show (Steve Marcus/AP)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Conor McGregor may be preparing for one of the biggest fights of his life, but it’s his son who grabbed the attention onstage in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old is preparing for a UFC lightweight title fight against undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in the US city, where he trained in an open workout on Wednesday – and decided to bring one-year-old Conor Jr along.

The littler McGregor’s swashbuckling charge went down brilliantly with the audience gathered to watch his dad spar – and it drew some comparisons too.

After Conor Jr had shown off his moves on the mats though, his dad came out to display what he can do too.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena has been billed as the biggest in the UFC’s history as the Irishman looks to make a statement against the person who succeeded him as 155lb champion.

Nurmagomedov, 30, has won 26 fights in the octagon and lost none but McGregor said after the open workout he plans to “take his head off” at UFC 229.

“Saturday night: You’re in for a show, trust me on that,” he told the crowd. “I’m going to take his head off. Trust me.

“(It will be a) devastating KO. (Nurmagomedov is) too easy to hit, too flat-footed, too predictable, I’m going to knock him clean out.”

Press Association

