Conor McGregor may be preparing for one of the biggest fights of his life, but it’s his son who grabbed the attention onstage in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor’s son stole the show at his dad’s pre-fight open workout

The 30-year-old is preparing for a UFC lightweight title fight against undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in the US city, where he trained in an open workout on Wednesday – and decided to bring one-year-old Conor Jr along.

Conor McGregor Jr. is just a year old, but already has his dad's swagger. pic.twitter.com/GlESE3Oc2V — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2018

Adorable and confident, little Conor Jr’s performance stole the show.

Conor Jr is DRIPPING swag right now at Open Workouts. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/SJ5jWYiBxY — Robbie Fox 🇮🇪 (@RobbieBarstool) October 4, 2018

The littler McGregor’s swashbuckling charge went down brilliantly with the audience gathered to watch his dad spar – and it drew some comparisons too.

Like father, like son 😂



Conor Jnr stole the show at the#UFC229 open workouts! pic.twitter.com/2GT36gHojx — Watch #UFC229: Khabib v McGregor live on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 4, 2018

He already doing the milli dollar walk pic.twitter.com/cF7vrtDOLv — Logan Dixon (@Noodle504) October 4, 2018

After Conor Jr had shown off his moves on the mats though, his dad came out to display what he can do too.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s fight at the T-Mobile Arena has been billed as the biggest in the UFC’s history as the Irishman looks to make a statement against the person who succeeded him as 155lb champion.

Nurmagomedov, 30, has won 26 fights in the octagon and lost none but McGregor said after the open workout he plans to “take his head off” at UFC 229.

“Saturday night: You’re in for a show, trust me on that,” he told the crowd. “I’m going to take his head off. Trust me.

“(It will be a) devastating KO. (Nurmagomedov is) too easy to hit, too flat-footed, too predictable, I’m going to knock him clean out.”

Press Association