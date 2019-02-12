A “concerned citizen” who went to an abandoned house to smoke weed was surprised to find a caged tiger.

‘Concerned citizen’ who went to abandoned home to smoke weed finds caged tiger

Sceptical police in Houston, Texas, couldn’t quite believe what they were hearing when the anonymous person called them on Monday to report the sighting of the big cat.

“They were trying to get into this house to smoke marijuana,” Sergeant Jason Alderete, of Houston Police Department’s Major Offenders, Livestock Animal Cruelty Unit, told local news station KTRK.

“We questioned them as to whether they were under the effects of the drugs or they actually saw a tiger.”

Police said the big cat was being kept in a cage that was far too small, although it had been left with meat to feed on.

Sgt Alderete told KHOU-TV the cage was secured “with a nylon strap and a screwdriver for the top of the cage”.

“He could have gone on a rampage in the city,” he said. “Anything could have happened.”

Officers and staff from BARC animal shelter tranquilised the animal and moved it to a shelter.

From there the tiger was set to be moved to a facility better equipped to care for it, although the exact location was not revealed.

