A company is honouring a long-term employee 10 years after his death by keeping his shirt hanging up.

Company keeps man’s shirt hanging up 10 years after his death

When Freddie, a metal finisher for York Corrugating in Pennsylvania, died aged 56 after working at the company for 30 years, his colleagues decided to leave his shirt on its hook, where it remains.

His niece, Kylie, an art director from Baltimore, posted a photo of the shirt to Reddit, where users loved the touching story.

She said: “Uncle passed away 10 years ago but his company still has his shirt hanging up where he left it.”

Freddy’s son, Dave, has worked at the same company as his father for more than 20 years, and took the photo that Kylie posted on Reddit.

Kylie said: “My mom actually asked him (Dave) to take the photo after she found out his shirt was still hanging up and she felt like it was a nice memory for her since she spent so much time with him during his last year.

“Freddy had a lot of friends at York Corrugating and a lot of family members who worked there too – his son, his nephew, his younger brother, and his brother-in-law.”

The heartwarming post reached more than 8,000 upvotes on Reddit, and several users left positive comments about the story.

Kylie said: “I think the positive responses are really great.

“I think at some point we all experience losing a co-worker who meant a lot to the team or to the company they worked for.

“Freddy died so young of cancer that I think it’s really great that he made such an impression on his co-workers that they haven’t removed his shirt.”

Press Association