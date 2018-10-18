Commentator falls off chair as Boston Red Sox claim dramatic play-off win

It was a big moment for the Boston Red Sox as they clung on to a dramatic 8-6 victory at the Houston Astros to put themselves a game away from the World Series.

And such was the excitement that veteran commentator Joe Castiglione literally fell out of his chair as Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi made the catch that sealed the win.

.@RedSox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione got so excited during the final play, he literally fell out of his seat.



Can you believe it? 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/HdMe6upUpF — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2018

The radio broadcaster called the play, saying: “Did he make the catch? He did! He got it,” before a thud could be heard on the microphone.

“I just went head over heels in my chair,” he said to explain the pause.

Baseball fans were absolutely loving the passion.

I’m not a Red Sox fan but like the excitement from Joe I probably would’ve done the same thing to. — Kyle Dyer (@13_dyerman) October 18, 2018

I have never enjoyed baseball so much, like this week's games, long live baseball yes — Jacky (@Jacky61129214) October 18, 2018

Best play by play call ever — StudioMotu (@studiomotu) October 18, 2018

Castiglione, 71, is something of a Red Sox institution having called the team’s games since the early 1980s.

The win put the Red Sox 3-1 up in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series against the Astros, with the winners going on to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

Press Association