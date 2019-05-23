News And Finally

Thursday 23 May 2019

Comedian prompts Twitter users to share most outrageous lies they’ve heard

British comedian Maisie Adam was inundated with responses.

One fibber claimed he had a lung transplant from Hulk Hogan. (PA)
One fibber claimed he had a lung transplant from Hulk Hogan. (PA)

By Press Association reporter

The invention of gingerbread and a Hulk Hogan lung transplant were among the outlandish tales Twitter users shared after a comedian urged them to share the most outrageous lies they’d ever heard.

Brighton stand-up Maisie Adam was inundated with responses after a tweet asking people to share the “best bullshit you’ve heard someone come out with”.

Proffering her own, she wrote: “I went to school with a lad who claimed his dad invented the phrase ‘No way Jose’ and that they were still living off the royalties.”

Among the other responders was @w00lich, who said: “A lad in my school explained that the reason he was big was due to the fact he was born without lungs, so as a baby they had to transplant him some lungs. However the only ones available used to belong to Hulk Hogan. I had no reason to disbelieve this at the time.”

One quick thinker replied: “Aside from the fact that Hulk Hogan was still alive himself?”

Another eye-watering fib came from @pointlesslettrs, who tweeted: “I once worked with a guy who claimed that his dad – his DAD – had invented gingerbread.

“The same guy claimed that his dad had been on a Greek island and spotted all these oranges just lying around, and had introduced the Greeks to the idea of using all these random oranges to make marmalade.

“So the Greeks were apparently good enough to come up with democracy, but couldn’t work out what to do with piles of apparently abandoned and unclaimed citrus fruit clogging their streets until one bloke from Glasgow came along.”

A surreal reply came from Joseph Patrick, who tweeted: “Guy at our school said he could kick down a detached house in a year. He drew diagrams.”

“Was honestly a convincing diagram,” he added. “Something about starting with the roof tiles. Which somehow makes it feel more acheivable. There were footwear considerations (Doc Martins); weather (rain degradation), age of house (old), dietary requirements (meat). Arguments lasted a term.”

Several parents shared white lies that used to keep their kids in check. @Ofbirdsongatnight tweeted: “I told my 3 year old son that my car had a special chip in it that made it impossible for me to steer it to McDonalds. He’s 30 now and is still a bit put out by it.”

Another mum, @SnowdenFlood, responded: “I told my son that all new mums are given a manual of rules on leaving hospital, so nothing was up for discussion as I was just following the rules.

“He’s 15 and asked me recently if I still had ‘that book’.”

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News