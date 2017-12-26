Comedian Limmy invited fans to help tell a fictional story on Twitter… and things got ugly

The 43-year-old Scot, who recently came under fire for tricking his Twitter followers into believing that Simon Cowell had died, entertained his fans on Boxing Day by narrating a fictional story and asking them to participate.

The comic took inspiration from Falconhoof – a character in Limmy’s call-in show Adventure Call where players are guided through a fantasy role-playing game in order to win cash prizes – and here’s how it went.

Let's do a kind of Falconhoof multiple choice text based adventure thing. I'll make up a story and you can vote for what you want to do next... — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

You awake in a living room. It looks like you ended back at a flat after last night. There are a few people here, you don't recognise them. It's 5pm and dark outside. What do you want to do? — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

You ask a guy where you are. He says "Oh look, it speaks". Then ignores you. — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

"I asked you a question, mate. Where the fuck is this?"

Heads turn. The people look worried at your attitude. The guy smiles. — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

"Fuck yous looking at?"

They all back down. All nice people. This could come back to haunt you. — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

"Right, empty the pockets, the lot ae yous"

They hand over their money. A guy says "It's just stupid, we'll phone the police. Just give us it back and leave!" — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

You kick that guy in the chops. A lassie goes "No!" and you kick her in the chops. Another guy puts his hands over his face. You pull his hands away and punch his chops. — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

You poke your arse and say that somebody better lick it or you're gonnae go spare. You give them a countdown but nobody does it. — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

"Right, that's it, you had your chance". You go to the kitchen and get a knife. When you come back, one guy's on the phone. — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017

You point a knife at that guy's face and say "Lick my finger". He pushes your hand away and you stab his head. You stab the lot of them to death. — Limmy's Vines TOUR (@DaftLimmy) December 26, 2017