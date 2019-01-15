News And Finally

Tuesday 15 January 2019

Coin tossing kid steals the Australian Open limelight with extravagant footwork

He did his best to upstage Kei Nishikori and Kamil Majchrzak.

(Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
(Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

When you’ve only got a few seconds in the limelight, you really have to make the most of them.

And this kid certainly did that when he performed the coin toss before the first-round match between Kei Nishikori and Kamil Majchrzak at the Australian Open.

And “performed” is definitely the right word, as the ballboy produced some fancy footwork before flipping the coin, throwing in a full 360 spin to the delight of pretty much everyone.

The sweet move drew some kind comparisons from tennis fans who loved the light-hearted moment.

Not everyone was so impressed though.

Hard as it may be to believe, things on court got even better from there as eighth seed Nishikori came from two sets down to claim a marathon victory.

Press Association

Editors Choice

Also in World News