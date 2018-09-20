Club handed youth cup draw despite having no team hunts for players on Twitter

A football club has sourced players via Twitter after an incredible turn of events saw it land a spot in a youth cup competition despite having no such team.

The first the club knew about the FA Wales Youth Cup match was when the opposition engaged in some friendly rivalry on social media.

Although initially taken aback, Ynysddu Welfare Football Club, in Caerphilly, decided to embrace the opportunity and set to work finding a team.

This is ridiculous but let’s have a go. Our non existent youth team have been entered in the FAW youth cup so we are gonna try and get one together and have a go. We will give it a week to try. Any unattached 16 - 18 year olds ( can turn 19 after sept 1st) get in touch!! https://t.co/GPT4zBIpRt — Ynysddu Welfare FC (@ynyswelfare) September 19, 2018

It was soon fielding offers from eligible players across the country – unattached and between 16 and 18 – who could make the clash on October 7 against Briton Ferry.

Ben Murphy, from Ynysddu Welfare, says the youth team will be based around three of their senior players who are still eligible to play at that age level.

And the club has been so inundated with offers, it can now cherry pick a team.

“It’s about getting a bit of quality now,” Murphy told the Press Association. “It’s not an easy draw.

“I’m pretty confident we will go down there with a good side.”

Ynysddu Welfare has been going for 103 years and is currently one league below Welsh National League. In 2017/18, the team won the league and cup double.

Its youth team folded two years ago, but Murphy is hopeful this moment could change the fortunes of the youth set-up.

Still awaiting to speak to someone at the FAW to confirm it can happen but they are all in a meeting (probably about this). I don’t see any reason why it can’t so fingers crossed 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ynysddu Welfare FC (@ynyswelfare) September 20, 2018

The quickly-established youth side has already been accredited by Gwent FA and there’s still time to register the new players as the cup competition requires.

As for how the draw came about in the first place, an FAW spokesperson said the club had probably ticked the wrong box on the organisation’s new online portal by accident at the start of the season.

He added: “It’s fantastic to see that they are now looking to honour their fixture against Briton Ferry Llansawel and recruiting local unattached players to participate in the match.

“Hopefully, this has generated community interest in the club and you never know, it could lead to a permanent youth team in the future if there’s demand for one.”

Football fans have been praising the club on Twitter, with one saying: “This is like the beginning of a film script”.

Hope it happens and they go on to win it 👀😂 — leigh sharp (@leighsharp8) September 19, 2018

This is like beginning of a film script... — Risca Cuckoo (@CuckooRisca) September 19, 2018

This is brilliant. Restores your faith in grassroots football. Good luck to all involved. 👍👍👍👍 — Daz Dyer (@dyer_daz) September 19, 2018

Meanwhile, the opposition for the cup game is excited about a “great game”.

It tweeted: “So after drawing a team who didn’t have a team in the Welsh Cup it now looks like we have a cup tie! Well done @ynyswelfare for your efforts hopefully a big crowd and a great game on October 7th.”

So after drawing a team who didn’t have a team in the Welsh Cup it now looks like we have a cup tie! Well done @ynyswelfare for your efforts hopefully a big crowd and a great game on October 7th👏🏻⚽️🔴🏆 — BFLAFCYOUTH (@bflafcyouth) September 20, 2018

Game on.

Press Association