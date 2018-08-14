The Cleveland Browns are rewarding their fans’ loyalty with strategically placed beer fridges, which will dispense the drinks inside… when the team next wins a game.

Cleveland Browns install beer fridges that will open when they get their next W

The Browns went 0-16 last season and 1-15 the season before, their last regular-season victory coming the day before Christmas 2016, so there’s no guarantee the Bud Light bottles will be released soon.

But when they are, it’s sure to be a special occasion.

You’ve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @budlight.



These special fridges will unlock celebratory beers when we get our first regular season “W”.#VictoryFridge pic.twitter.com/LgsGNabMpt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018

The fridges will reportedly be placed in 10 Cleveland-area bars, and while some made the joke that the beers could expire before a Browns victory occurs, the beer brand will apparently change the beer every month to ensure the drinks inside are fresh.

Love this! — Warnesy (@warnesy4) August 14, 2018

Their first game of the new season will be up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 9. Will the beers be released sooner rather than later?

Press Association