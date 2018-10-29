Class learns sign language to wish deaf caretaker a happy birthday

A classroom of primary school children in Tennessee surprised their school caretaker by learning sign language to wish him a happy birthday.

The children at Hickerson Elementary School learnt the song in American Sign Language for James Anthony’s 60th birthday on October 23.

Posting the video to Twitter, the school said: “Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James’ birthday today. He was so surprised!”

Children signed along to the song with their teachers, and Mr Anthony was clearly surprised by their kind gesture.

The heartwarming video has more than 460,000 views, and plenty of comments from teary watchers.

Anthony is partially deaf and can read lips, and has worked at the school for 15 years.

Angela Ridner, the school’s nurse, said on Facebook: “We just want to encourage everyone to do simple acts of kindness and show the world that it all starts with our children.”

