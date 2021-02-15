Ciao Bella: Long-lost cat returns home after going missing in 2017

A long-lost cat has returned to its Fife home after going missing nearly four years ago.

Bella went missing from her Dunfermline home in May 2017, on the day her owners returned from a holiday.

However, on Friday January 29 this year she was found soaking wet and sheltering under a car on Tillicoultry High Street in Clackmannanshire around 15 miles away.

She has now been reunited with Joel Caldicott and his three sons who were “astonished” to hear the news that Bella would be coming home.

Mr Caldicott said: “Bella went missing on the day we returned home from a holiday in May 2017. We must have just missed her as our friend fed her that morning and we arrived home in the afternoon.

“Sadly, we didn’t see Bella again. We had to tell our sons, who were all under 10 years old at the time, that Bella wasn’t coming back. That was very difficult for all of us.

“When Kelly (McGuire) phoned out of the blue to tell us that Bella had been found after almost four years missing we were completely shocked but elated too.

“Our sons are just thrilled to have Bella back. Especially one of the boys as Bella has adopted his room as her own.

“She was a bit unsure for the first few days but now it’s like she’s never been away.

“We are really thankful to Kelly and the Scottish SPCA for bringing Bella back home, it’s like the happy ending of a Disney film.”

Bella had been microchipped, with contact details up to date, meaning the animal welfare charity could care for Bella until the Caldicotts were contacted.

Ms McGuire, a Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, said: “Bella was found on Tillicoultry High Street soaking wet and sheltering under a car.

“The member of the public who found her took her home and called our helpline. When I collected Bella, she was quite thin but otherwise appeared to be in good health.

“Thankfully Bella was microchipped and the details were up to date so I contacted the number provided.

“I was absolutely shocked to hear she had been missing since 2017. How she travelled over 15 miles from Fife to Clackmannanshire is anyone’s guess.

“I returned Bella home to her family, the Caldicotts, and they were over the moon to have her back.”

PA Media