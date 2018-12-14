#ChristmasJumperDay: Football gets festive for charity
Eden Hazard, Mesut Ozil and Pep Guardiola are all getting in the Christmas spirit.
A host of Premier League footballers have been getting in the festive spirit by wearing Christmas jumpers for charity.
Mesut Ozil may have had his troubles this year, but he seemed in fine spirits when Arsenal shared photos of him alongside teammates Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny.
🎅 Happy #ChristmasJumperDay 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zS6fszlhDZ— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 14, 2018
Meanwhile Eden Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Gary Cahill and David Luiz were among the Chelsea contingent.
Happy #ChristmasJumperDay! 🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/lr5cbdi5Bc— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 14, 2018
However, many thought they were missing someone special.
I want Kante in one of em jumpers— Amaka that doesn’t disappoint (@SheIsBukki) December 14, 2018
How dare you not give us a pic of Kanté.— Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) December 14, 2018
needs more kante— H (@holden_hill) December 14, 2018
Spurs defenders Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies and Kyle Walker-Peters looked very relaxed in their seasonal outfits.
🎄 #ChristmasJumperDay Spurs style! 🎅#COYS pic.twitter.com/y8AIHpbWza— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 14, 2018
But surely the greatest outfits of the lot were worn by the Manchester City stars: with Steph Houghton, Kevin de Bruyne and Vincent Kompany looking particularly resplendent as elves.
Happy #ChristmasJumperDay! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/qWvPqA02uL— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 14, 2018
Pep Guardiola obviously missed the memo during the photoshoot, but at least he came up trumps on the day itself.
Guardiola’s Christmas jumper catches the eye of @JamieJackson___ pic.twitter.com/immFz5t203— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) December 14, 2018
West Ham have been enjoying an upturn in fortunes this year, perhaps explaining why Lucas Perez, Pedro Obiang and Javier Hernandez all seem in such a good mood.
And others around the football world were also keen to get involved…
Happy #ChristmasJumperDay from our favourite football duo! 🎅🏻🎄 pic.twitter.com/LA58jo0MkI— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 14, 2018
#ChristmasJumperDay— Wolves (@Wolves) December 14, 2018
📸🎄 pic.twitter.com/jmVBEfxVQH
🧥🦇 #ChristmasJumperDay— Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) December 14, 2018
¿Os gusta el outfit navideño de nuestras futbolistas? 🎄 ¡Pues TE LO REGALAMOS!
Sigue al @VCF_Femenino y RT esta publicación y entra en el SORTEO de uno de nuestros JUMPER ¡Tienes hasta este domingo 16 a las 12:00H! 😱😍#AmuntVCFfem #AmuntValencia pic.twitter.com/vLRhhTd12C
Oggi è il #ChristmasJumperDay.— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 14, 2018
Scendete in campo con noi e @SaveChildrenIT per la partita più importante! 🎄❤️⚪️⚫️ Il nostro maglione di Natale è qui 👉🏻https://t.co/xjl1ViF1uL#JUVENTUXMAS pic.twitter.com/1pEZASAo5o
Happy #ChristmasJumperDay!— AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) December 14, 2018
Anyone else showing off their Dons Christmas jumpers for @savechildrenuk #ChristmasJumperDay? https://t.co/ayfkv9ZeMg #AFCW 🎄💛💙 pic.twitter.com/DpGVgXZvDl
🎅🏻| Happy #ChristmasJumperDay pic.twitter.com/lci4p65LBv— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) December 14, 2018
Who's wearing their Christmas jumpers to work today?#ChristmasJumperDay // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/rROpdIoan8— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 14, 2018
Christmas Jumper Day is organised by Save the Children and raises money for food, healthcare, education and protection for children around the world.
More information can be found at christmasjumperday.org
Press Association