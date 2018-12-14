ChristmasJumperDay: Football gets festive for charity

A host of Premier League footballers have been getting in the festive spirit by wearing Christmas jumpers for charity.

Mesut Ozil may have had his troubles this year, but he seemed in fine spirits when Arsenal shared photos of him alongside teammates Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny.

Meanwhile Eden Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Gary Cahill and David Luiz were among the Chelsea contingent.

However, many thought they were missing someone special.

I want Kante in one of em jumpers — Amaka that doesn’t disappoint (@SheIsBukki) December 14, 2018

How dare you not give us a pic of Kanté. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) December 14, 2018

needs more kante — H (@holden_hill) December 14, 2018

Spurs defenders Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies and Kyle Walker-Peters looked very relaxed in their seasonal outfits.

But surely the greatest outfits of the lot were worn by the Manchester City stars: with Steph Houghton, Kevin de Bruyne and Vincent Kompany looking particularly resplendent as elves.

Pep Guardiola obviously missed the memo during the photoshoot, but at least he came up trumps on the day itself.

Guardiola’s Christmas jumper catches the eye of @JamieJackson___ pic.twitter.com/immFz5t203 — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) December 14, 2018

West Ham have been enjoying an upturn in fortunes this year, perhaps explaining why Lucas Perez, Pedro Obiang and Javier Hernandez all seem in such a good mood.

And others around the football world were also keen to get involved…

🧥🦇 #ChristmasJumperDay



¿Os gusta el outfit navideño de nuestras futbolistas? 🎄 ¡Pues TE LO REGALAMOS!



Sigue al @VCF_Femenino y RT esta publicación y entra en el SORTEO de uno de nuestros JUMPER ¡Tienes hasta este domingo 16 a las 12:00H! 😱😍#AmuntVCFfem #AmuntValencia pic.twitter.com/vLRhhTd12C — Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) December 14, 2018

Oggi è il #ChristmasJumperDay.

Scendete in campo con noi e @SaveChildrenIT per la partita più importante! 🎄❤️⚪️⚫️ Il nostro maglione di Natale è qui 👉🏻https://t.co/xjl1ViF1uL#JUVENTUXMAS pic.twitter.com/1pEZASAo5o — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 14, 2018

Christmas Jumper Day is organised by Save the Children and raises money for food, healthcare, education and protection for children around the world.

More information can be found at christmasjumperday.org

Press Association