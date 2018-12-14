News And Finally

Friday 14 December 2018

#ChristmasJumperDay: Football gets festive for charity

Eden Hazard, Mesut Ozil and Pep Guardiola are all getting in the Christmas spirit.

Pep Guardiola sporting his Christmas jumper. (PA)
Pep Guardiola sporting his Christmas jumper. (PA)

By Stephen Jones, Press Association Social Media Editor

A host of Premier League footballers have been getting in the festive spirit by wearing Christmas jumpers for charity.

Mesut Ozil may have had his troubles this year, but he seemed in fine spirits when Arsenal shared photos of him alongside teammates Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal and Laurent Koscielny.

Meanwhile Eden Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Gary Cahill and David Luiz were among the Chelsea contingent.

However, many thought they were missing someone special.

Spurs defenders Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies and Kyle Walker-Peters looked very relaxed in their seasonal outfits.

But surely the greatest outfits of the lot were worn by the Manchester City stars: with Steph Houghton, Kevin de Bruyne and Vincent Kompany looking particularly resplendent as elves.

Pep Guardiola obviously missed the memo during the photoshoot, but at least he came up trumps on the day itself.

West Ham have been enjoying an upturn in fortunes this year, perhaps explaining why Lucas Perez, Pedro Obiang and Javier Hernandez all seem in such a good mood.

View this post on Instagram

Happy #christmasjumperday! 🎅🎄

A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on

And others around the football world were also keen to get involved…

Christmas Jumper Day is organised by Save the Children and raises money for food, healthcare, education and protection for children around the world.

More information can be found at christmasjumperday.org

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News