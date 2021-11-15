Christmas tree made of 364,481 bricks goes on display at Legoland

A Christmas tree made of nearly 400,000 plastic bricks has gone on display at Legoland.

The construction at the Windsor attraction is made up of 364,481 Lego and Duplo blocks and stands at nearly 33ft tall.

Paula Laughton, the resort’s chief model maker, said: “We’re really excited for what is set to be one of Legoland Windsor’s biggest Christmas celebrations yet, as our guests and their families plan to make up for lost time and enjoy some magical memory making this winter which they couldn’t do because of restrictions last year.

“Nothing marks the start of getting into the festive spirit more than putting up the Christmas tree, and our giant tree made entirely out of thousands of Lego and Duplo bricks will leave families awe-inspired by its size and intricate details.”

The oversized arboreal model took a total of 2,909 hours to put together.

The tree boasts baubles, candy canes and candles as well as a huge star, which weighs in at 80kg and is made of 5,251 Lego bricks.

The tree will be available for visitors to view once Legoland reopens for the Christmas season.

A special lights switch-on event will take place on November 27 before the park reopens on select dates up to January 3.