Chris Smalling made a superb reference to the Van Gaal era with his humorous Christmas jumper

Van Gaal managed to mistakenly refer to Smalling as “Mike Smalling” during United’s 2014/15 pre-season, as well as calling him Michael later that year. He did at least apologise for the first incident.

LvG left United in 2016, but it seems Smalling has yet to forget his accidental nickname.

Me and Mike Smalling in the double Xmas jumper. Feeling festive and looking forward to the game tomorrow. 😂😂😂🎄🎅 #FridayFeeling #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sEfgJQ98RU — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) December 22, 2017

