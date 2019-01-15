News And Finally

Tuesday 15 January 2019

Chocolate spill creates sweet mess on Arizona highway

The chocolate was liquid because it was being stored in the tanker at 120 degrees.

This Monday, Jan. 14, The scene of the crash (Arizona DPS/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Authorities in northern Arizona had a mess on their hands after a truck crashed on a major highway, spilling a river of liquid chocolate onto the road surface.

The incident on Monday occurred on Interstate 40, about 11 miles east of Flagstaff.

Clean-up crews had to pour most of the 40,000 gallons of chocolate into the highway central reservation in order to lighten the damaged tanker so it could be towed away.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says there were no injuries.

