Chocolate spill creates sweet mess on Arizona highway

Authorities in northern Arizona had a mess on their hands after a truck crashed on a major highway, spilling a river of liquid chocolate onto the road surface.

The incident on Monday occurred on Interstate 40, about 11 miles east of Flagstaff.

There is a river of chocolate blocking/flowing in the westbound lanes of I-40 at milepost 211, east of Flagstaff. A tanker truck carrying 40-thousand gallons of liquid chocolate rolled over. This will be a sweet cleanup! pic.twitter.com/G03eVdNQZD — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 14, 2019

Clean-up crews had to pour most of the 40,000 gallons of chocolate into the highway central reservation in order to lighten the damaged tanker so it could be towed away.

The chocolate was liquid because it was being stored in the tanker at 120 degrees.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves says there were no injuries.

