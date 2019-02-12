Chippy announces ‘fish and chips bouquet’ as Valentine’s Day special

A British chip shop has come up with a novel way to combine fried food and romance this Valentine’s Day with a “bouquet” of fish and chips.

Simpsons Fish and Chips, which has branches in Cheltenham and Stroud, will be selling its new take on the traditional dish, lovingly arranged and presented in newspaper.

Bonny Ritchie, founder of Simpsons, said: “Everyone knows that the real way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, so we’ve put a little twist on the traditional bouquet of a dozen red roses this year by making them entirely edible.”

The bunch includes 12 potato “roses” on wooden stems and a selection of fish goujons to act as the “leaf-shaped foliage”.

“What better way to reel in your Valentine than with this tasty treat?” added Mrs Ritchie.

The award-winning chippy will be serving up the snack on Valentine’s Day, Thursday February 14.

Simpsons is not the only food vendor to invent something special for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

Supermarket Morrison’s will be stocking rib-eye steaks in the shape of a heart and Marks & Spencer has decided to sell a heart-shaped “love sausage”.

Press Association