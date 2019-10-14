THE most unusual items people have asked to be buried with include a Chinese takeaway, a false leg, and a dustpan, a new study reveals.

Chinese takeaway, skis and Argos catalogue among unusual items people ask to be buried with - new survey

Research by the Co-op from its funeral directors showed other strange requests included a Wizard of Oz costume, a violin, and a pair of clown shoes.

One in five of 4,000 adults surveyed by the Co-op said they had already decided what they want to be placed inside their coffin.

More than half wanted photographs, one in four wanted a teddy bear, and one in 10 opted for a bottle of their favourite drink.

Some people said they would like a torch beside them.

David Collingwood, director of funerals at the Co-op, said: "Placing items inside coffins dates back centuries, but what we're seeing now is a shift in more people choosing exactly which personal items they want to be buried with.

"Sometimes, those items are sentimental to the deceased, such as love letters, photographs and wedding rings. Others choose items specifically to make people laugh, such as a Chinese takeaway. It can be a real talking point for those left behind."

The Co-op listed the 10 most unusual requests as a Chinese takeaway, a false leg, a mobile phone, a Wizard of Oz costume, a violin, a pair of clown shoes, a set of skis, an Argos catalogue, a guitar, and a pork pie.

PA Media