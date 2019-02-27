Chileans are flooding Donald Trump’s Instagram page with ‘piss head’ comments

Donald Trump has found his Instagram posts flooded with comments from Chileans calling him a “piss head”.

The phenomenon was spotted by Twitter users including journalist Jules Suzdaltsev, who noticed scores of people commenting on the American president’s posts with variations of the phrase “cabeza de pichi”.

He wrote: “For some beautiful reason Trump’s latest instagram post is flooded with Chileans calling him a ‘piss head’ and I could not be more excited.”

hi so Chileans are replying by the thousands go trumps insta post saying “Caez’e Pichi” which is the phonetic spelling of “piss head” in a specific Chilean accent, and I don’t understand it but I support it. @realDonaldTrump good night piss head — jonathan 🏳️‍🌈 (@jlzoccoli) February 26, 2019

The phrase is used in Chilean Spanish to take the, ahem, mickey out of people with blond hair.

And while the proliferation of it on Mr Trump’s Instagram initially caused bewilderment to anyone outside of Chile, thankfully some clued up people were on hand to explain.

A local comedian said that he uses to say that to Trump on social media, making a mockery out of him in our slang, basicaly cause he would never know what it means (very common way of bullying from non english spoken guys to gringos) on his live show broadcasted by @FoxLatam — rodrigoespejo (@rodrigoespejo) February 27, 2019

The deluge of urine-based slurs is thanks to comedian Felipe Avello, who said in a routine on Chilean TV that he used the term to mock Mr Trump on social media.

And it certainly appears to be catching on, with variations of the phrase appearing prominently in the comments on all of Mr Trump’s recent Instagram posts.

It’s probably not the sort of response Mr Trump was hoping for as he embarks on his second summit with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un.

