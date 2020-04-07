Children make ‘get well soon’ cards for Boris Johnson

Children and members of the public have been creating “get well soon” cards for Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he was admitted to intensive care on Monday.

Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson shared a hand-made card from one of his children, tweeting: “My 11-year-old has made a get well card for Boris Johnson with an origami NHS heart and summer butterfly.

“We’ll post it to Downing Street when it’s safe.”

My 11 year old has made a get well card for @BorisJohnson with an origami @NHS heart and summer butterfly. Weâll post it to @10DowningStreet when itâs safe. So proud of my kids. pic.twitter.com/Z6S4gzrZr8 — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) April 7, 2020

MP for Macclesfield David Rutley shared a photo of a card written by a child in his constituency.

Here's a great card for @BorisJohnson sent by a child in #Macclesfield - one of many kind messages I am getting to pass on to the Prime Minister. Thoughts and prayers continue to be with Boris and his family - wishing him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/UPLGCFGOQL — David Rutley MP (@DavidRutley) April 7, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: “One of many kind messages I am getting to pass on to the Prime Minister.

“Thoughts and prayers continue to be with Boris and his family – wishing him a speedy recovery.”

An online campaign has also called for a “clap for Boris” at 8pm on Tuesday, with #ClapForBoris trending on Twitter.

Health minister Nadine Dorries tweeted that the gesture was “fantastic” and would be welcomed by the PM.

She tweeted: “Boris is the most relentlessly positive person anyone could meet and would be so touched by such an uplifting gesture for him and every patient in ICU struggling to beat this awful disease.”

The campaign follows two nationwide rounds of applause for NHS workers on the frontline fighting the spread of coronavirus.

Fantastic to hear of #ClapForBoris at 8pm.

Boris is the most relentlessly positive person anyone could meet and would be so touched by such an uplifting gesture for him and every patient in ICU struggling to beat this awful disease #COVID19 #coronavirus #StayHomeSaveLives — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) April 7, 2020

The Prime Minister was moved to intensive care on Monday night following a worsening of his coronavirus symptoms.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State, told the daily Downing Street coronavirus press conference on Tuesday: “He’s receiving the very best care from the excellent medical team at St Thomas’ Hospital.

“He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practice his progress continues to be monitored closely in critical care.”

PA Media