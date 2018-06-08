News And Finally

Friday 8 June 2018

Children learn active gunman drill to tune of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

A mother spotted the sign in a classroom at the school her own child will attend from this autumn.

(Georgy Cohen/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

A mother has shared a sign from a classroom which teaches pupils how to act if a gunman enters their school – to the tune of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.

Georgy Cohen spotted the poster – written in colourful lettering – as she visited the school her own child will attend come September.

It was next to one teaching the alphabet.

The full version reads: “Lockdown, lockdown, lock the door. Shut the lights off, say no more. Go behind the desk and hide, wait until it’s safe inside. Lockdown, Lockdown, it’s all done. Now it’s time to have some fun!”

Cohen, who is half-British, has no issue with the rhyme being taught, but is sad that such a threat makes it a necessity, she said.

She added that the school is “doing exactly what they need to be doing” and called upon people to talk to government representatives about gun reform.

Cohen declined to name the Massachusetts school where she saw the sign.

But in a statement Somerville Public Schools said lockdown drills are a sad necessity, adding that “unfortunately this is the world we live in”.

Online, the post attracted a mass of debate about the fact that such lessons are needed.

But people praised the school for teaching something so awful in a way that would keep young children calm.

Press Association

