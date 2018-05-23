News And Finally

Wednesday 23 May 2018

Chicago residents are imagining what an Olympics in their city would look like

Competitive U-turning, jaywalking and cook-outs. Sounds like fun!

Dr Eve Ewing summed up the city pretty well (IrisImages/Getty Images)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

If your home town or city hosted an Olympics, which specialist events could be added?

When Chicagoan writer and sociologist of education Dr Eve Ewing shared her thoughts on what sports her city would be good at, she summed up the city pretty well.

Once Eve had put forward her event ideas, others began to chip in.

Many of the suggested events were car themed.

Although these people were slightly more joyful.

What would the events be in your city?

