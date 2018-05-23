Chicago residents are imagining what an Olympics in their city would look like

When Chicagoan writer and sociologist of education Dr Eve Ewing shared her thoughts on what sports her city would be good at, she summed up the city pretty well.

if we had Chicago Olympics, competitive U turns would be an event — wikipedia brown will not yield not one second (@eveewing) May 21, 2018

other Chicago Olympics events:

- jaywalking

- ugliest dibs

- most inappropriate club attire

- riding your bike down the wrong side of the street (distance & sprint)

- most stuff fit into a bag of hot chips

- walking on ice



and the bucket boys would play the opening ceremonies. — wikipedia brown will not yield not one second (@eveewing) May 21, 2018

- dumping as much salt on everything as fast as possible in the snow

- who can honk at the person in front of them most quickly after the light turns green — wikipedia brown will not yield not one second (@eveewing) May 21, 2018

- driving as long as possible in the “53rd street exit ONLY” lane on southbound LSD before you admit that you do not in fact need to exit at 53rd and swerving wildly out of the lane — wikipedia brown will not yield not one second (@eveewing) May 21, 2018

Once Eve had put forward her event ideas, others began to chip in.

Jaywalking would be an extreme sport. — Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) May 21, 2018

Many of the suggested events were car themed.