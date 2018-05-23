Chicago residents are imagining what an Olympics in their city would look like
Competitive U-turning, jaywalking and cook-outs. Sounds like fun!
If your home town or city hosted an Olympics, which specialist events could be added?
When Chicagoan writer and sociologist of education Dr Eve Ewing shared her thoughts on what sports her city would be good at, she summed up the city pretty well.
if we had Chicago Olympics, competitive U turns would be an event— wikipedia brown will not yield not one second (@eveewing) May 21, 2018
other Chicago Olympics events:— wikipedia brown will not yield not one second (@eveewing) May 21, 2018
- jaywalking
- ugliest dibs
- most inappropriate club attire
- riding your bike down the wrong side of the street (distance & sprint)
- most stuff fit into a bag of hot chips
- walking on ice
and the bucket boys would play the opening ceremonies.
- dumping as much salt on everything as fast as possible in the snow— wikipedia brown will not yield not one second (@eveewing) May 21, 2018
- who can honk at the person in front of them most quickly after the light turns green
- driving as long as possible in the “53rd street exit ONLY” lane on southbound LSD before you admit that you do not in fact need to exit at 53rd and swerving wildly out of the lane— wikipedia brown will not yield not one second (@eveewing) May 21, 2018
Once Eve had put forward her event ideas, others began to chip in.
Jaywalking would be an extreme sport.— Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) May 21, 2018
Many of the suggested events were car themed.
if there's a parallel parking event THIS IS MY TIME TO SHINE— jaylie (@ballerlibrarian) May 21, 2018
Parking stalemates should be an event. One person wins the spot eventually but really both lose for wasting each other's time.— Kristiana (@_Kristiana_) May 22, 2018
Slalom, but with potholes— Joel (@jwitmer) May 21, 2018
Although these people were slightly more joyful.
I feel like these #ChicagoOlympics games should include:— Alicia Crosby (@aliciatcrosby) May 22, 2018
- a Harold's chicken cookoff
- a dress for April-May weather challenge
- a stepping and/or house music dance off
- a "which one of these is my lyft/uberpool" event after leaving the club https://t.co/8JjlGlGiXc
I’m honored to represent my neighborhood in Running Up The Stairs of the “L” As The Train Pulls Into The Station. https://t.co/AqpQr7NO9U— Scott Smith (@ourmaninchicago) May 22, 2018
I've thought about this for a few hours and my best sport would be Six degrees of Chicago Separation aka "What high school did you go to?" https://t.co/LRrzidVtCx— Chocolate Giddy Up (@TheDazzlingOne) May 22, 2018
What would the events be in your city?
Press Association