Chesterfield’s new boss is doing his own no-nonsense transfer announcements
No beating around the bush here.
New Chesterfield manager Martin Allen has turned a few heads in announcing the arrival of three signings at the club.
The 52-year-old has been in charge of the Spireites – who have been relegated from the Football League – for just a week, and along with any new ideas he’s arrived with, his transfer announcements are something original.
The signing of Michael Nelson was perhaps the most entertaining of the bunch, with Allen stating: “Michael is very old with great experience and good knowledge,” adding: “He is as fit as a butcher’s dog.”
Shwan Jalal was also announced, with Allen saying of the goalkeeper: “He knows what it takes to be a champion,” while midfielder Sam Wedgbury was also announced.
Last summer was all about the creative transfer reveals. This year it seems Allen is going for the alternative.
Press Association