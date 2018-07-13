Chester Zoo has released an adorable video of the UK’s first baby sun bear as the cub reaches one month old.

Chester Zoo releases video update on baby sun bear as cub turns one month old

Posting the update on Facebook, keepers said: “Milli’s little sun bear cub is growing up fast!

“The little one is wide-eyed, growing up fast and starting to wriggle around independently from mum. It’s even developed its iconic sun bear crest.”

The video, in which visitors can see the bear cub’s distinctive markings for the first time, has over 40,000 views.

The cub, which has not yet been named, was born in June.

The baby’s parents, Milli and Tony, were rescued from illegal wildlife traders in Cambodia as cubs and nursed back to health before arriving at Chester Zoo.

The world’s smallest bears, sun bears are a rare and endangered species from south east Asia.

