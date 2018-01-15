Chelsea Manning is running for Senate: Here’s her first campaign video

Manning announced on Saturday that she would be challenging second-term Democrat Benjamin Cardin for the Maryland Senate seat in November 2018

The transgender activist shared the video on Twitter on Sunday, in which she says: “We live in trying times. Times of fear, of suppression, of hate.

We don’t need more, or better leaders. We need someone willing to fight.

“We need to stop asking them to give us our rights. They won’t support us, they won’t compromise.”