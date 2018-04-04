News And Finally

Wednesday 4 April 2018

Cheetahs don’t roar… but the adorable noises they do make will surprise you

Indianapolis Zoo filmed a cheetah making all sorts of cute noises.

A cheetah (StanislavBeloglazov/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Cheetahs may be the fastest land mammal in the world, but there’s one thing they can’t do: Roar.

Indianapolis Zoo shared an adorable video of a cheetah demonstrating the purring, bleating and hissing noises the animal can make.

You’ll definitely want to watch this video with the sound on.

Indianapolis Zoo said: “Cheetahs purr, bleat, bark, growl, hiss and chirp but they don’t roar and they don’t tweet!”

Naturally social media users loved the video, saying that they were surprised they never realised cheetahs make such adorable sounds.

Cheetah Spot said: “Many of their vocalisations are totally unlike those of any other cat… Roaring is made possible by a special two-piece hyoid bone in the throat.

“All of the non-roaring cats like the cheetah have a one-piece hyoid bone. Only four cats can roar: The lion, tiger, leopard and jaguar.”

