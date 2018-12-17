Check out this unique Christmas light show projected on to a plane

No doubt you’ve seen many a Christmas light display over the years, but probably never quite like this one at Luton Airport.

Airport staff and local schoolchildren were treated to a unique light display on the side of a plane thanks to a collaboration between the airport and easyJet.

Ground staff also decorated the 5,000sqm easyJet hangar in Christmas lights and decorations in the 24 hours leading up to the show, which was staged to a remix of Tchaikovsky’s Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy.

Children from Chantry Primary Academy and Whitefield Primary School also watched the display, with one child, Maddy Simonite, given the important task of switching on the lights.

(London Luton Airport/easyJet)

The stunt was a way to say thank you to staff involved in a three-year redevelopment of the airport, according to operations director Neil Thompson.

He said: “As we reach the end of our redevelopment – the largest in the airport’s 80-year history – we wanted to extend a huge thank you to staff and customers and give them a special Christmas gift.”

Press Association