Check out this rugby league player’s rather unique ‘pitch inspection’ in the snow

That was the attitude of St Helens’ player Dominique Peyroux, who was filmed by team-mate Luke Douglas completing a pitch inspection of his own design.

St Helens were due to play Salford on Friday, but the game has been rescheduled for Sunday.

A statement on St Helens’ official website read: “The club is now working with Salford, the RFL and other relevant bodies to re-arrange the fixture on Sunday for the best possible time to ensure the game can be played safely.

“The current forecast indicates that the temperature will increase on Sunday and it is due to this that we are continuing to work hard to get the game on.”