Check out these giraffes eating huge vegetable kebabs on skewers of willow

Served on skewers of willow the tasty treats were dished out to five giraffes – the world’s tallest vegetarians.

(ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)

Team leader Mark Holden explained how the kebabs are more than just a treat – they mimic the skills the animals use to eat from high trees.

“We presented the giraffes with a giant vegetable skewer. They had to use their dextrous, elongated tongues to pull the tasty treats off the willow, just like they have to tug vegetation off the tops of trees to eat.”