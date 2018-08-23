It was a day of reckoning for the animals of London Zoo as they braved the scales for the annual weigh-in.

Check out these adorable animals on weighing day at London Zoo

More than 19,000 had to be coaxed to stand still long enough so keepers could take their height and weight.

The exercise required more than a little bribery – especially those who thought it was all a big game.

Two squirrel monkeys had a wonderful time with the weighing bucket while the rest of the troupe looked on in fascination.

Elsewhere, a giraffe was persuaded to stretch out her neck for a tasty bit of lettuce.

The penguins didn’t seem fazed by the examination but were treated to a fish for good behaviour.

Even the creepy crawlies weren’t exempt – this giant African snail couldn’t make a run for it when her turn came.

The meerkats were also proper keepers’ pets, forming an orderly queue before striking their lookout pose – simples.

Press Association