Eating healthily can be tricky for any family, so this mum has found a novel way to make mealtimes fun with a little creativity.

Check out the incredible film-inspired meals one mum makes for her son

Laleh Mohmedi started an incredibly popular Instagram page for her son Jacob’s healthy meals inspired by film and cartoon characters, which are made out of meats, veggies, and grains.

The Instagram, named Jacob’s Food Diaries, now has more than 130,000 followers.

Laleh has been making fun and artistic meals for her child since May 2015, and cooks alongside her husband, who is a chef.

She said: “I turned my son’s spelt pancakes into a lion for a bit of fun – he absolutely loved it and it progressed from there.

“I have always enjoyed making healthy kids’ recipes but I am a five-hit wonder with adult food! My husband is an executive chef so he mainly cooks at home for us.”

Laleh said the meals don’t take too long to make, and are all served warm.

She said: “To save time I make all the cold elements of the creations, for example the eyes, whilst the hot elements are cooking – then its just a matter of plating. I can assure you that all meals are served warm!

“Creating life-like faces are very hard and its nerve wracking putting them up just in case they see them and get offended!”

Melbourne-based Laleh has made meals inspired by Mickey Mouse, Finding Nemo, and real celebrities such as Will Smith.

Laleh’s favourite is a character from Up, made out of chicken, mashed potato dyed with beetroot juice, red bell pepper, and asparagus.

She said: “My favourite character would have to be the one I made of Carl Fredrickson from Up as a Thanksgiving roast – it cracks me up every time!”

As well as the popular Instagram account, Laleh has a YouTube page where she demonstrates how to make her creations.

She said: “I would love to publish a book that would include healthy recipes and creations for parents and children…

“Just waiting on the publishers to come knocking!”

