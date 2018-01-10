Check out Jofra Archer’s early contender for the coolest catch of 2018

The Hobart Hurricanes bowler was in the middle of bowling the 15th over of a Big Bash game against Brisbane Heat, when Ben Cutting attempted to drive the ball back over Archer’s head.

Well, the bowler was having none of that.

Come for the stunning catch... stay for Jofra Archer's reaction! 😎 #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/YxRbbN0kjU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2018

Plucked from the air like it was nothing, the powerful drive made its way right back to the hand Archer had bowled it from.