Graceful is not necessarily a word you would associate with hippos, but there’s definitely a touch of style about the way they handle themselves underwater.

Graceful is not necessarily a word you would associate with hippos, but there’s definitely a touch of style about the way they handle themselves underwater.

Check out Fiona the hippo taking on a spot of underwater ballet

Here’s a clip of Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s world famous hippo, chilling out in the water with her mum Bibi.

It’s no surprise hippos are so adept at manoeuvering themselves in the water – they spend most of their lives there.

In the wild, they will spend up to 16 hours a day in water to help keep themselves cool.

Fiona the hippo was born prematurely in January last year, and the journey through her early days captivated people on the internet all over the world.

Now she’s one of the zoo’s most popular attractions.

Press Association