Channel 4 hurls insults at Piers Morgan in hilarious fundraising bid
The Good Morning Britain host got into the spirit of the charity drive.
Piers Morgan has graciously taken insults in his stride as Channel 4 hurled abuse at him in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
Channel 4’s annual charity drive took a hilarious turn on social media when the broadcaster promised people a variety of perks if they donated money to the cause.
One of the pledges was that they would insult the Good Morning Britain host on Twitter for a £50 donation.
Dear @PiersMorgan. Hope you're having a wonderful morning. Why don’t you go and f**k yourself. #SU2CRewards,— Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 26, 2018
And they delivered, tweeting him: “Dear @PiersMorgan. Hope you’re having a wonderful morning. Why don’t you go and f*** yourself. #SU2CRewards.”
For the record, @Channel4 - if I could, I would.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 26, 2018
Morgan, instead of being ruffled, took it in good humour, replying: “For the record, @Channel4 – if I could, I would.”
Channel 4 replied: “Dear @PiersMorgan. Unfortunately our lawyers wouldn’t allow us to say you’re the single biggest wanker in the history of human civilisation.
“But you’re in the top 1. #SU2CRewards.”
Dear @PiersMorgan. Unfortunately our lawyers wouldn't allow us to say you're the single biggest wanker in the history of human civilisation. But you're in the top 1. #SU2CRewards— Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 26, 2018
Morgan was praised by fans on the social networking site for his witty retort to Channel 4, with one writing: “I’m not a fan, Piers, but fair play this time.”
Channel 4 retweeted a post from an impressed follower, who had said: “Social media has reached a certain level – just saw this tweet from @Channel4 sent to @piersmorgan and I couldn’t decide whether their security had been compromised or if they were being the voice of the people.
“Then I read it was for @StandUp2C and made a donation! #SU2C.”
Stand Up To Cancer airs on Friday from 7pm on Channel 4, and includes the live fundraising event as well as Celebrity Gogglebox.
A host of celebrities have also joined forces for a new charity single, fronted by Davina McCall.
In a fun new clip, McCall asks Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews to round up their biggest A-list friends to record a charity song, but are left with just C-list stars.
The song sees the likes of former X Factor stars Sam Bailey, Honey G and Wagner, along with Howard from the Halifax adverts and Fun House presenter Pat Sharp, among many others.
Press Association