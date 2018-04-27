‘Chairwolves’: Tweet about disabled parking spaces inspires novel

But lo, he has, astronomically so, after it was reposted with a brilliant clapback.

Disabled parking should only be valid during business hours 9 to 5 Monday to Friday.

I cannot see any reason why people with genuine disabilities would be out beyond these times. #auspol — Daniel Lawson (@DanielLaw1998) April 16, 2018

That truly excellent response is from Jennifer Lee Rossman, a science fiction writer who has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a powerchair.

I have spinal muscular atrophy and use a powerchair. And I don't take crap from anybody. pic.twitter.com/zphLZXoWay — Jennifer Lee Rossman 🦖♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@JenLRossman) April 26, 2018

Jennifer’s response to Daniel’s tweet has been liked more than 324,000 times and been shown a huge amount of appreciation on Twitter.