Cellist wins Test Match Special acclaim with four-part rendition of famous theme

A cricket fan has earned praise from former England captain Michael Vaughan after performing the Test Match Special theme in lockdown.

Joy Lisney, 27, a cellist and conductor, is also a keen cricketer and follower of TMS’s cricket coverage, and said she had been due to play a game this weekend.

Ms Lisney has been performing and sharing her arrangements regularly during the coronavirus lockdown, and her four-part arrangement of TMS theme Soul Limbo earned her praise from the team, including commentator Vaughan.

The 2005 Ashes-winning captain tweeted “Brilliant” alongside the video.

“It’s quite surprising because I started out just doing this for my friends, but I am very flattered TMS likes it!” Ms Lisney told the PA news agency.

“My team mates are also very excited.”

Along with Vaughan’s approval, Ms Lisney’s video caught the attention of commentator Alison Mitchell, who replied “I absolutely adore this”.

And as if performing all four parts was not enough, Ms Lisney dressed in different cricketing attire for each video.

“Unfortunately coronavirus has had a big effect on my finances, as it has done for many musicians,” Ms Lisney said.

“My concerts have all been cancelled without compensation leaving me unable to pay my rent. I should have been giving concerts such as a solo recital at the Easter at King’s festival and a performance of the Brahms double concerto, among other things.

“It has also given me some extra time however which is why I decided to be creative and use my music to entertain people who are stuck indoors.”

