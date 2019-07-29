Celebrities react as Love Island winners are announced

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have beaten favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to win Love Island 2019.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have beaten favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to win Love Island 2019.

Host of the ITV2 series Caroline Flack told them they were the winning couple, with Amber saying she could “not believe it”.

The winning couple had to choose envelopes, one containing a cheque for £50,000 and one empty. Greg picked the envelope containing the money and chose to share it with Amber.

Congratulating the couple on their victory, Love Island said: “They’ve not stopped smiling since they first set eyes on each other.”

Celebrities also took to social media to congratulate the winners of the 2019 series.

Iain Stirling, narrator of the IVT2 show, said: “There we go! A huge congratulations to Greg and Amber.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer James Jordan joked that Greg should have kept the £50,000 for himself.

He said: “Would have been the best TV if Greg had said he wanted to keep the 50K.”

Singer-songwriter Ella Eyre got her own way when Amber and Greg were crowned winners.

Shortly before the winners were announced, she tweeted: “If Amber and Greg don’t win I’m moving country.”

Chris Hughes, a contestant on Love Island 2017, who came third with then-girlfriend Olivia Attwood, said he was “buzzing” for the winning couple.

He said: “Yes Amber and Greg. Buzzing for ya’s.”

A winner from last year, Jack Fincham, also took to social media to congratulate the couple.

He won Love Island’s fourth series with Dani Dyer. The pair stayed together after the series ended, but split up in April.

He said: “Congratulations to Amber and Greg, the winners of Love Island 2019.”

Runners-up Molly-Mae and Tommy said they were happy for Amber and Greg.

Boxer Tommy said: “Amber has had a hard time in here, she deserves everything that’s coming to her.”

At its peak, Love Island was viewed by more than six million people this year.

It has been announced that next year, the show will run for two series.

PA Media