News And Finally

Saturday 15 September 2018

Celebrate International Red Panda Day by watching these critters feasting away

Did you know that red pandas were discovered 50 years before the giant panda?

Red pandas are being celebrated around the world (Brian Lawless/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

If ever there was an excuse to gaze adoringly at some of the planet’s cutest animals, it’s International Red Panda Day – it’s basically our collective responsibility.

Thankfully, several zoos around the world were on hand to help – look at these adorable creatures getting their nutrition on board.

Stop what you’re doing immediately and look at these RED PANDAS eating bamboo! ❤️🐼 Happy International Red Panda Day! 😍😍😍

Posted by Chester Zoo on Friday, September 14, 2018

Here’s a fun fact to celebrate IRPD: did you know that the red panda was discovered 50 years before the giant panda?

Ralphie is ready for #InternationalRedPandaDay tomorrow! Details: http://www.torontozoo.com/Events/?pg=RedPanda&dt=2018-09-15#evt

Posted by The Toronto Zoo on Friday, September 14, 2018

September 15 2018 is the day of celebration, but it’s not all about the cuteness.

Red pandas have suffered an estimated 40% decline in numbers over the last 50 years, with habitat loss, trapping and poaching all to blame.

IRPD then helps to raise awareness of this, and the red panda’s adorable nature definitely helps to spread the word.

Keep being fabulous, red pandas. You’re doing a great job.

