If ever there was an excuse to gaze adoringly at some of the planet’s cutest animals, it’s International Red Panda Day – it’s basically our collective responsibility.

If ever there was an excuse to gaze adoringly at some of the planet’s cutest animals, it’s International Red Panda Day – it’s basically our collective responsibility.

Celebrate International Red Panda Day by watching these critters feasting away

Thankfully, several zoos around the world were on hand to help – look at these adorable creatures getting their nutrition on board.

Stop what you’re doing immediately and look at these RED PANDAS eating bamboo! ❤️🐼 Happy International Red Panda Day! 😍😍😍 Posted by Chester Zoo on Friday, September 14, 2018

Here’s a fun fact to celebrate IRPD: did you know that the red panda was discovered 50 years before the giant panda?

September 15 2018 is the day of celebration, but it’s not all about the cuteness.

Red pandas have suffered an estimated 40% decline in numbers over the last 50 years, with habitat loss, trapping and poaching all to blame.

IRPD then helps to raise awareness of this, and the red panda’s adorable nature definitely helps to spread the word.

Happy #InternationalRedPandaDay! We are so lucky to have these little beauties on the planet today. You can help Ravi the red panda celebrate with extra treats and cuddles by visiting the link below❤️https://t.co/Df3HlexHUM pic.twitter.com/hBDRjGfcZM — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) September 14, 2018

It's International Red Panda Day! Visit Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Asian Highlands habitat and learn how the Zoo is securing a future for red pandas https://t.co/Ago5i7KAl5 #IRPD2018 pic.twitter.com/4PkvtNXHj5 — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) September 15, 2018

Happy International Red Panda Day! ❤️🐾🎋



Visit Asa, Nutmeg and Jackie on Asia Trail: https://t.co/fXDog5Rsnx. pic.twitter.com/E3IsseNGPO — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) September 15, 2018

Keep being fabulous, red pandas. You’re doing a great job.

Press Association