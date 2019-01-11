CCTV released after thief steals police lights from car

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man holding the blue lights from a police car which were stolen at a railway station.

The incident happened at 4.30am on Boxing Day at Sunderland railway station and the image shows a man carrying the long, blue emergency services light over his shoulder.

British Transport Police said: “Officers believe the man shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, ringing 0800 40 50 40 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

