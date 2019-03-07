CCTV captures moment rare baby giraffe is born at Chester Zoo

A rare baby Rothschild’s giraffe has been born at Chester Zoo, with its first moments of life captured on the centre’s CCTV cameras.

A rare baby Rothschild’s giraffe has been born at Chester Zoo, with its first moments of life captured on the centre’s CCTV cameras.

The 6ft male calf arrived to 12-year-old mother Dagmar after a 15-month pregnancy, and can be seen in the video getting to his feet for the first time to take his first wobbly steps to have a feed.

Dagmar has previously given birth to two other calves at Chester Zoo, Kanzi and Sanyu.

Sarah Roffe, giraffe team manager at the zoo, said: “To see the birth and the very first steps of an animal as rare as the Rothschild’s giraffe is an incredibly special thing.”

Ms Roffe said: “When a giraffe mum drops her calf to the floor it can look a little dramatic, but it’s not such a long drop when the baby is six foot tall.

“Dagmar is so far being the model mum. She’s staying close to her calf and letting him suckle, which of course is vital in these early few days.”

Rothschild’s giraffes are highly threatened and have suffered a 90% decline in numbers in recent decades, making them one of the world’s most at-risk mammals.

It is estimated that fewer than 2,650 individuals now remain in the wild.

Press Association