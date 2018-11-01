A farmer has found an ingenious way to herd his cattle, with the cows following him rather than than running away.

Cattle farmer discovers ingenious way to herd his cows

Twitter user @KYFarmboy408 posted a video of him driving a tractor with a trough of food dragging along behind it – the effect of which you can probably guess already.

All too easy.

Naturally, people are impressed by the farmer’s creativity.

No way! That's wisdom. — Keul Whitford (@KeulWhitford) October 29, 2018

How can that be??? No horses.... no dogs.... 🙄 That's the best way!! Have them chase you!! Much easier. 👍 — John I (@JIcow_farmer) October 30, 2018

The farmer was pretty happy about the situation himself, too.

Like taking candy from a baby — Big John (@KYFarmboy408) October 30, 2018

Others farmers also shared their thoughts – and it turns out it’s not an unprecedented trick.

No just smart!! Done it several times myself!! — Matthew Gabbert (@gabbert_matthew) October 29, 2018

Farmers aren’t half clever.

