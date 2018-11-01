Cattle farmer discovers ingenious way to herd his cows
Instead of scaring them away, why not lure the cows to you?
A farmer has found an ingenious way to herd his cattle, with the cows following him rather than than running away.
Twitter user @KYFarmboy408 posted a video of him driving a tractor with a trough of food dragging along behind it – the effect of which you can probably guess already.
Is this cheating? pic.twitter.com/vIXW02YNl4— Big John (@KYFarmboy408) October 29, 2018
All too easy.
Naturally, people are impressed by the farmer’s creativity.
No way! That's wisdom.— Keul Whitford (@KeulWhitford) October 29, 2018
How can that be??? No horses.... no dogs.... 🙄 That's the best way!! Have them chase you!! Much easier. 👍— John I (@JIcow_farmer) October 30, 2018
The farmer was pretty happy about the situation himself, too.
Like taking candy from a baby— Big John (@KYFarmboy408) October 30, 2018
Others farmers also shared their thoughts – and it turns out it’s not an unprecedented trick.
No just smart!! Done it several times myself!!— Matthew Gabbert (@gabbert_matthew) October 29, 2018
Farmers aren’t half clever.
