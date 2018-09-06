People pick songs and books to take with them on Desert Island Discs, but a new Twitter shoutout is reversing the quandary somewhat.

Cats, books and snacks: The eclectic items needed to summon people like a spell

Instead of what would you take with you, writer Hannah Whitten asked what five items would guarantee your presence.

Or to put it another way…

What 5 items would someone put in a salt circle to summon you



Mine are chocolate covered cashews, indie perfume samples, a historical romance book, a fall-themed candle, and a cardigan — hannah f. whitten (@hwhittenwrites) September 5, 2018

The shoutout has had people listing everything from their favourite drinks and games consoles, to chocolate, treats and cats.

Five cats — Abbey Kirberger (@AbbeyKirberger) September 5, 2018

5 cats would probably do the job. — Aurora Erratic 🖖❄️ (@Potterchik) September 5, 2018

With even JK Rowling taking part.

A mug of tea, a black ink pen, Big Red chewing gum, a West Highland Terrier and something stupid Trump said. https://t.co/UBA238BTWL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 6, 2018

Elsewhere people requested pens, paper, doughnuts, and their entire “books to read” pile.

Am I allowed to have just a pack of five raspberry jam doughnuts? That already does a pretty good job of summoning me even without any magic. — Paul Childs (@paulychilds) September 5, 2018

1. iPhone10 with 2. all 13 episodes of Supernatural downloaded, 3. a case of Canadian Coke (cans) that always stays cold, 4 & 5. my mini iPad loaded with all the books on all my TBR lists. Is that too much to ask??? — WendyPreparingtoQuery!!! 🌔🐺 🌒 (@mckeewendy1) September 5, 2018

People who suggested they needed perfectly ripe fruit to be summoned acknowledged their presence would be difficult to bring about.

Perfect avocado, British blue shorthair cat, a radio, can of very cold full fat coke, a tiny cushion one of my sons sewed for me when he was 9 that I carry everywhere. — sj (@SamJenner77) September 5, 2018

A perfectly ripe peach, a silk tank top, a soft blanket, a good book and a radio. — Em (@em_k_l) September 5, 2018

Naturally, with a hint of magic mentioned, Harry Potter came to people’s attention.

Chocolate, something Harry Potter themed, a cat, some tea, and a rom com kdrama.



Any of the above items could be replaced with an SFF book and I’d still probably show up. — Becky (@BecksnBooks) September 5, 2018

A well-loved Harry Potter book, coffee beans, sand from Lake MI, twinkle lights, flowers from my dad's garden. https://t.co/aUr6lYbBSe — Rebecca VanAcker (@BecksVanAcker) September 6, 2018

Which made the JK Rowling tweet feel part of a (salt) circle of its own making.

The requests were broad…

Chanel No5, bourbon biscuits, a copy of Vanity Fair, red lipstick and a mug of black coffee. https://t.co/8UeJsS4wXP — Hannah (@Hannah_B91) September 6, 2018

Face masks, spotify, ice cream, any agatha christie book, sushi https://t.co/pGJu29w8cJ — ✨syazzle✨ (@Syazzazman) September 6, 2018

I'd happily be summoned by the following: Coffee and walnut cake, mug of tea, a cashmere blanket, any patchouli-based perfume and a Moroccan lamb tagine. https://t.co/SibsFGRVyR — JeanJeannie (@Jean_Jeannie1) September 6, 2018

But wow, people really like cats.

1. A delicious bowl of Chirashi



2. Strawberries filled with champagne dipped in dark chocolate



3. A black kitten (hairless or otherwise)



4. A nice tube of lipstick



5. Chris Evans / Sebastian Stan / Tom Hiddleston



People will never be able to summon me. Haha. https://t.co/2JkOiSH9QW — Steffie O. (@sigynie) September 6, 2018

A cat

A steaming mug of tea

BB-8, the droid

Game cartridge of Pokémon Red@robinhobb's Assassin's Apprentice https://t.co/TS1qD8GVaq — Banshee (@fayefyre) September 6, 2018

a cat, a black sabbath album, non dairy ice cream, the bell jar by sylvia plath & anti-depressants lol https://t.co/RXWHfvEg43 — aliya (@coocoocaca) September 6, 2018

