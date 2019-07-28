CatGlowUp: Twitter users share photos of cat transformations

Twitter was flooded with cat pictures on Friday as owners began sharing photos of their cat glow ups.

Responding to a prompt from Elle Maruska, users shared pictures of their cats when they first brought them home compared to them right now, using the hashtag #CatGlowUp.

Meg Metcalf shared a photo of Morchella who she found abandoned in the woods seven years ago.

She told PA: “She has been sleeping on my pillow every night since I brought her home from the woods. She truly is my best friend in the world.”

#CatGlowUp from a sickly kitten I found on a hike to this grrrls best friend who really doesn't enjoy outdoor recreation or the required accessories 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PyaoHTzVZU — Meg (@queeriodicals) July 26, 2019

Melanie shared a photo of her cat, Owen Wilson.

She said: “Rescued this lil guy 2 weeks ago yesterday. After a trip to the vet, twice daily antibiotics, good food, and constant care, he’s proving to be quite the maniac and we love him.”

Rescued this lil guy 2 weeks ago yesterday. After a trip to the vet, twice daily antibiotics, good food, and constant care, he's proving to be quite the maniac & we love him ❤️ His name is Owen Wilson 😂#CatGlowUp pic.twitter.com/gLnEPlEzqV — Melanie 🌹 (@RadicallyMagic) July 26, 2019

Lucy shared a picture of her Norwegian Forest cat, Odin, and said: “Three years later, he finally grew into his ears.”

Three years later, he finally grew into his ears #catglowup pic.twitter.com/oxkPrJxC85 — Lucy 🏳️‍🌈 @ Burnout (@NomTheBurritos) July 26, 2019

Other Twitter users were quick to show off their own cat’s transformations.

The only Kitten pic for Nak that survived to be scanned.#CatGlowUp pic.twitter.com/qzEvZuMDII — Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) July 26, 2019

I took the first photo when Firefox was a tiny bean. Didn't think I'd still be taking photos of him almost 8 years later. #CatGlowUp pic.twitter.com/jp2MvUwfgW — Lenneth (@sakenohime) July 26, 2019

