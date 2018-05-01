Cat flap: four kittens rescued from narrow space between houses

The four-week-old cats were found trapped between properties in Church Road, Hounslow, west London, on April 25 after their mother was believed to have been hit by a car.

RSPCA officer Joe Tambini said a concerned member of the public raised the alarm after hearing animals in distress.

He said: “(They) heard the kittens crying through the night and thought the sound was a trapped bird until they spotted an adult dead cat in the street.

“These four-week-old kittens are very young and vulnerable and were sadly left without their mum.”