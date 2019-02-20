A Doberman puppy needed emergency treatment after getting into a tight spot with a watering can.

A Doberman puppy needed emergency treatment after getting into a tight spot with a watering can.

Cassius not feeling the greatest after a spot of bother with a watering can

Three-month-old Cassius had watched his owner, Chloe Watton, tend to her house plants and went to investigate the green can when she put it down.

Ms Watton, from Hampstead Heath, north London, suddenly heard whimpering and saw that her puppy’s mouth was wedged in the jug.

He needed to be sedated by vets from the PDSA animal charity because of his distress before the watering can was cut away and removed.

Ms Watton said: “I tried to remove it but couldn’t.

“Luckily, my daughter Mercedez was home from university so we jumped in the car and took him straight to PDSA.”

He was treated at the PDSA Pet Hospital in Hendon, where staff saw he was getting distressed, in pain and producing lots of saliva.

Head nurse Tracy Lutwyche said: “The can was really stuck so we weren’t able to release it while he was so anxious.

“Once we were able to cut the can, we removed it relatively easily and Cassius was ready to go home again after a few hours.

“He was a little sore and swollen, so we gave him some painkillers to help him with his recovery.”

Ms Watton was grateful to the PDSA and said she will now keep a closer eye on her pet so he does not get his head stuck in anything else.

Press Association