Pundits have never been under more intense scrutiny than at the 2018 World Cup, but at least they weren’t as bad as Cassetteboy has made the BBC crew look with this edit.

Casetteboy vs the BBC’s World Cup pundits is the perfect end to the tournament

The English electronic music and comedy duo, famous for their clever editing of speeches and interviews, offered a humorous take on the BBC’s punditry.

From Gary Lineker to Rio Ferdinand, any and all were mocked, while Alan Shearer, as he so often did for England, provided the focal point.

The search began for “a pundit that actually knows how you play football” before the subject of former Newcastle striker Shearer stripping naked was introduced.

The output of the BBC and ITV at the tournament in Russia has been furiously compared and debated over the last month, but at least it never reached this level.

Press Association