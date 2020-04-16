Carrie Symonds ‘clapping harder than ever’ during tonight’s ClapForCarers

Carrie Symonds said she was “clapping harder than ever tonight” to thank healthcare workers, and Captain Tom Moore who has raised more than £16 million for the NHS.

The 32-year-old former government advisor, who is expecting her first child with the Prime Minister in early summer, was among those who joined in the third Clap For Carers event.

She told her Twitter followers: “Clapping harder than ever tonight for our carers. You are the best of Britain.

“Also clapping for Captain Tom Moore who has now raised over £15m for our NHS. Not only have you raised an enormous amount of money but you’ve inspired us all.”

Ms Symonds was reunited with fiance Boris Johnson on Easter Sunday, after he spent a week in St Thomas’ Hospital in Central London, including three nights in intensive care, battling the coronavirus.

Politicians around the UK took to their doorsteps to show support for healthcare workers, including First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Great to be out there, clapping for our carers, including those in our care homes. Especially poignant for me this week after the death of my father in his care home, on Monday, of pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.... pic.twitter.com/dgtp1kRlKR — Greg Hands #StayHomeSaveLives (@GregHands) April 16, 2020

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Every week as millions of us stand on our doorsteps to clap our carers and key workers it is an emotional moment of profound thanks to those who are keeping our country going, putting their health and lives at risk for others.”

Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham Greg Hands said the clap was “especially poignant” following the death of his father, in a care home on Monday due to pneumonia brought on by Covid-19.

He said: “My father is another care home Covid death, but I remember him as a brilliant grammar school scientist, a single-minded and determined man, worked his way out of poverty, fought hard and gave his best. He will be sorely missed.”

Many were also praising Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old who has raised more than £16 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

The Second World War veteran set out to complete the challenge before his 100th birthday on April 30, wanting to give something back to the staff who treated him for a broken hip.

His initial target was a modest £1,000, but he has now raised £16 million and counting.

Among those, TV star Paul Chuckle shared a video clapping for the NHS and Capt Moore.

