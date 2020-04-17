Care home staff in birthday cards plea after party for centenarian cancelled

A care home has issued a plea for cards to celebrate the birthday of a centenarian after her party was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Margaret Ellmore was due to have a celebration with family and friends when she turns 107 on May 1.

Staff at Agnes House at Wyggestons in Leicester have now asked people to send birthday cards to help her celebrate.

The care home hopes to reach their target of 107 cards.

Agnes House resident, Margaret Ellmore will be turning the astounding age of 107 on 1st May, doesn't she look fantastic?... Posted by Wyggestons on Monday, April 6, 2020

Speaking of the plans for the great-grandmother of nine, and grandmother of four, Nick Phillips, chief executive of The Almshouse Association, said: “Margaret is an inspiration, not only celebrating her 107th birthday with great humour despite plans being much reduced but showing that in almshouses round the country great little communities exist where despite lockdown people are looking out for each other.

“We represent over 1,600 charities round the country and with 35,000 residents, many are older.

“It’s great to see that birthdays and other celebrations are happening even in very different ways.

“Our almshouses are reporting so much support from their local communities, from delivering shopping to local people with more time offering to join the trustee boards.

“Many are however facing some real challenges keeping residents like Margaret safe in terms of getting the right PPE and testing kits as so many of their residents are at a vulnerable age. “

In a Facebook post, Wyggestons said: “Agnes House resident, Margaret Ellmore will be turning the astounding age of 107 on May 1, doesn’t she look fantastic?

“Due to the lockdown, we are unable to go with the original plans of celebrating with friends and family, so we thought it would be amazing if people far and wide would send Margaret a birthday card.

“It would be brilliant if we could get 107 cards sent to her!

“If you or anyone you know would like to post a card to Margaret then the address is Margaret Ellmore, c/o Agnes House, Wyggestons, 160 Hinckley Road, Leicester LE3 0UX. Please share!”

PA Media