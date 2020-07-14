Care home residents recreate album covers during coronavirus lockdown

Residents of a London care home have recreated a number of classic album covers to keep themselves busy during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware has been in lockdown for four months to keep residents safe from the virus, and activities co-ordinator Robert Speker, 41, wanted to find new ways to keep residents active.

The group recreated classic covers including Adele’s 21, Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The USA and David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

His sister, Sarah Greenfield, told the PA news agency: “Lockdown meant a huge change for everyone but for care home residents it really meant they could feel so isolated from their families.

“Robert as the activities co-ordinator was always there to entertain them but in lockdown had to turn things on their head and come up with new ideas for how to achieve this.

“He realised that one positive that lockdown had given him was the gift of time, and he mooted the idea to the residents.

“They are a lovely group of people and a group of them really got on board with this and together with Robert they chose albums they identified with or in some cases they felt there was a likeness or resemblance to the original artist.”

Mr Speker set up the shoots and sourced the costumes, and the care home manager and other staff assisted with hair styling and makeup.

One resident, Sheila, recreated Rag’N’Bone Man’s Human album.

Ms Greenfield said: “Sheila told Robert back in 2018 that one of her greatest wishes was to go and see Rag ‘N’ Bone Man live in concert.

“Robert arranged this and made it happen and took Sheila to see him at the Blackheath festival in 2019. He also arranged for her to meet him before the concert, where he presented her with a signed album, the same signed album which is the original album in the Rag ‘N’ Bone Man image in this project.”

She said the home is now considering turning the images into a calendar.

PA Media