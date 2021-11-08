Care home residents paint themselves into famous artworks

Residents of a care home in Gloucestershire have struck a pose to paint themselves into famous pieces of artwork.

A group from Sandfields Care Home in Cheltenham recreated works including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Edvard Munch’s The Scream as part of the month-long Big Draw Festival, which claims to be “the world’s biggest celebration of drawing”.

Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night was painted by 95-year-old Dee, who said: “I have always enjoyed painting. It’s soothing and creative.

“As a child, my parents would often let me sit and draw for hours. No matter your age, you must try and try again – you’ll be surprised at what you can do!”

Consuelo, who posed as the Mona Lisa, said she “really enjoyed posing for the picture, although I wish I looked as beautiful as the original Mona Lisa!”

Sandfields manager Malaika Charles said the artwork will be displayed for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“Drawing is great for everyone, especially for older people, including those living with dementia”, she said.

“On top of physical benefits, from increased motor skills to improved co-ordination, creative activities, such as drawing, can truly boost cognitive function and even reduce the rate of development for a range of memory conditions.

“We are incredibly proud of the residents’ artwork, which now takes pride and joy in our residential hobby room and is often admired by visitors.”